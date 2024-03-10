The bad weather that is hitting Italy in these hours is also plaguing Europe, where at least 13 people are missing due to storm Monica

In France, seven people are missing. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed this on Bfmtv, specifying that six people are missing in the Gard department and one in the Ardèche department after “the very heavy rainfall that hit” these regions. Among those missing in Gard there are two minors.

According to French media reports, a father, with his two children aged four and 13, were overwhelmed by the flood in Dions, north of Nîmes. Two women are missing in Goudargues, in the north of the department. A 62-year-old has been missing in Gagnières since yesterday.

Six ski mountaineers missing in the Swiss Alps

Six ski mountaineers are missing in the Swiss Alpsand, precisely in the Tête Blanche region, on the high mountain route Zermatt-Arolla, in Valais, on the Swiss side of the Matterhorn. The searches are ongoing, the cantonal police said in a statement.

According to the local Valais press, 5 of the 6 missing are members of the same family from Val d'Hérens. They are three brothers, their uncle and their cousin, while the sixth is a friend who lives in Freiburg. The local site Le Nouvelliste specifies that it is a group of people, between 21 and 58 years old, who know the mountains well. The group left Zermatt yesterday morning, and the alarm was raised around 4pm by a family member worried because he did not see them arrive in Arolla where he was supposed to collect them.

Since the announcement of his disappearance, it is specified, all the emergency vehicles on both sides of the route were alerted and numerous technical means were deployed to locate the six people. The weather conditions are very bad, which makes the intervention of the rescuers very delicate.