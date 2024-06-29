Surface landslides, debris flows, rockfalls and flooding of the main streams due to the bad weather that hit the Cogne valleywith very heavy rains of a stormy nature that are affecting the entire Aosta Valley. Numerous landslides have been reported.

In particular in Cogne, Over 90 mm of rain fell in six hours and debris flows occurred along the gullies of Pont du Teuf, Costa del Pino, Trajo, Les Ors, Tsa de sèche. Considering that the meteorological phenomena will not end before the early hours of tomorrow, the level of hydrogeological criticality has been raised to orange, as reported in the updated bulletin of the functional center of the Aosta Valley.