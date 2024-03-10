About one hundred people remained isolated in Molini di Triora, in the hinterland of Imperia. A landslide caused the collapse of part of the access road to the town, following the heavy rains due to the orange weather alert in western Liguria. The area can currently only be reached on foot.

Also in the hinterland of Imperia, a landslide on the road to Lavinia Alta isolated another 70 people in the municipality of Rezzo, also in this case the area can only be reached on foot. About twenty houses are also isolated in Sanremo, due to a landslide along the Cascine Lunaire road in the upper part of the Armea Valley, not far from the prison. A landslide also occurred in Pieve Ligure, also on the Aurelia, and in Noli. There were many floods recorded in Genoa.

The Aurelia was also interrupted at Capo Noli in the Savona area – again due to a landslide – while has been reopened alternating one-way traffic near Mulinetti (Genoa), where this morning a large tree had fallen onto the road.

Three hikers swept away by an avalanche in Monesi, rescued by the Alpine Rescue Service

Alert throughout Italy

It's still bad weather in Italy and part of France, as a consequence of the passage of an intense Atlantic disturbance: heavy rain, gale force winds, snow in the Alps and storm surges are triggering the first measures on the safety front. Orange alert for avalanches in the Alps.



The level of the Po in Turin. Photo by Alberto Giachino (reports)

First emergencies in Piedmont

About thirty roads closed due to bad weather. At the moment the closure of provincial roads affects all provinces, in particular the Turin and Alessandria areas; in Verbano-Cusio-Ossola a section of a state road in Formazza was also blocked.

100 mm of rain has fallen in the Alessandria area since midnight. It's worrying the Rio Lovassina which in Spinetta Marengo has already flooded in some sections, especially near schools. The underpass in the nearby Molinetto Region, towards the Municipality of Frugarolo, was flooded. Inconveniences also on the roads between Alessandria and Novese. The provincial road between Quargnento and Solero, in the plain towards Monferrato Casalese, was flooded.





The situation in Liguria

Several landslides and landslides were reported overnight and in the early hours of this morning. During the night, a dozen residents in an RSA in Coronata were evacuated as a precaution due to the reactivation of an already existing landslide near the building. Arpal has issued an orange alert for the entire Imperia area and a yellow alert for all other sectors until 12pm (in the Levante the yellow alert will end at 4pm).

Avalanche danger in the Aosta Valley

Due to avalanche danger in the Aosta Valley, regional road 24 in the Val di Rhemes, upstream from Rhemes-Saint-Georges, also closes as a precaution. The traffic stop comes into force between 4pm and 4.30pm and isolates the municipality of Rhemes-Notre-Dame, at the bottom of the valley.

Rain in Milan, yellow alert until midnight

In Milan, a yellow alert for hydrogeological risk issued by the Natural Risk Monitoring Center has been in force since midnight Lombardy. Due to the bad weather, around 300 fire brigade interventions are underway. The levels of the Seveso and Lambro continue to rise. In Parco Lambro, the communities with offices near the river were evacuated. While the Seveso did not flood, thanks to a «tank that protects Milan – says the councilor of the Municipality of Milan for Civil Protection Marco Granelli –. For the first time we have demonstrated that it is possible to avoid flooding in the city.”

On the SS 36, in the municipality of Lissone (Monza and Brianza), a car was recovered from a flooded underpass. The occupants managed to escape independently. At present, the most affected provinces are Brescia, Milan, Cremona and Mantua, where most of the interventions are concentrated.

A tree falls in a school in Rome

The local police of Rome Capital intervened following the fall of a tree in the garden of the Badini school. It damaged the surrounding wall and fence of the school. The area has been made safe.

Gressoney, the snowfall intensifies





Maritime connections stopped in Ischia

Difficult maritime connections today for the islands of the Gulf of Naples: sea conditions are strongly influencing the regularity of trips to Ischia and Procida. All hydrofoil services departing and arriving at the ports of Marina Grande, Ischia Porto, Casamicciola and Forio are currently suspended. Some ferry trips to and from the island of Procida have also been cancelled.

Yellow alert also in Tuscany, Lazio and Campania

Code yellow throughout Tuscany already extended to the entire day of Monday 11 March. The alert concerns the hydrogeological and hydraulic risk of the minor network.

In Lazio “scattered to widespread precipitation is expected, including showers or thunderstorms, especially in the southern sectors, with cumulative quantities ranging from weak to regularly moderate”, explains a note released by the Region.

The city parks in Naples will also be closed tomorrow due to the extension of the weather alert.

Bad weather in the north, high water returns to Venice: tourists on the walkways





Seven missing in France

Six people, including two children, are missing in Gard, in the southern department of Occitania, overwhelmed by floods while trying to cross bridges by car in the night between Saturday and Sunday. A father and his two children aged 4 and 13 were carried away by the waters in Dions, north of Nimes, around 11.30pm on Saturday, the prefecture said, and two other people in Goudargues, in the north of the department, around 5am today. A motorist had already been missing since Saturday evening in Gagnieres, in the north of the department.

At least one person is also reported missing in the Ardèche.

Six more in the Swiss Alps

Six more ski mountaineers have been missing since yesterday. Searches by Swiss rescuers are underway along the Zermatt-Arolla route. The group left yesterday from Zermatt, at the foot of the Swiss side of the Matterhorn, and is lost in the Tete Blanche area. These are – reports the newspaper Le Nouvelliste – members of the same family from Valais.