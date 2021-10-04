Bad weather, flooding in Rossiglione

Genoa – In the province of Genoa the greatest inconveniences are recorded in Rossiglione.

The Municipality has issued a warning message, accompanied by a video, to warn motorists of problems on the highway due to rain.

A landslide occurred in via Airenta 63: mayor, workers, technical office, police and firefighters on site to monitor the situation.

Photo from the Facebook page of the municipality of Rossiglione

Problems also at the railway underpass: generators and dewatering pumps in action to clear the road. Viability prohibited.

The Rossiglione railway underpass

Strong flooding is reported in the locality of Giro dell’Orso, via Fratelli Pesce, via Airenta and via Roma. Problems also at the Sant’Anna al Superiore overpass and the railway underpass. The Gargassa stream is under observation.

Also reported the presence of boulders on the roadway on the SS456 del Turchino in Ciusa.

ANAS team arriving on site. It is recommended to pay attention to those who have to take the state road from Ovada to Genoa and vice versa.