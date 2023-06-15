Intense wave of bad weather in Basilicata. Thirty people were evacuated from a hotel in Maratea, in the province of Potenza, after being blocked due to the mud and debris that poured onto the surrounding roads due to a landslide in Acquafredda, due to heavy rains. From this night, in fact, the Tyrrhenian area is affected by various interventions by the firefighters, due to the intense rainfall which led to landslides in the hamlets of Acquafredda and Marina di Maratea.

The evacuation took place for reasons of caution and to allow people to leave the hotel. In Marina di Maratea the teams are engaged in draining the flooded areas due to the rising water level coming from a drainage channel and in removing debris and mud present on the road surface. Also as a precaution, two houses that housed three families were evacuated.

The technicians of the Municipality and the local police also intervened on the spot. More than thirty rescue interventions have been carried out throughout the province of Potenza from yesterday evening to today. The teams of the Lauria, Villa d’Agri and Terranova del Pollino detachment intervened with a total of twenty units and ten vehicles.