Bad weather Emilia Romagna: “Bonaccini is to blame”. The accusation

The situation in Emilia Romagna remains critical, the rain continues to fall and this does not help rescued. While the victims I am go up to 13 and there are still many missing, in the areas of Faenza and Ravenna we continue to struggle with mud and high water. There responsibility for the disaster was attributed to amount of rain fallen in such a short time, but there are also those who put forward another hypothesis on the real causes. Paul Pilerifull professor of Environmental Territorial Planning at the Milan Polytechnic, points the finger at the president of Emilia Romagna: “The law of 2017 to delimit the soil consumption – says Pileri to the Fatto Quotidiano – approved by Bonaccini it actually increased it. I warned them that with the averages they already had, 3% would make them consume the same amount of soil in the following years as in the previous ones, aggravating the budget of impervious areas”.

“We – continues Pileri al Fatto – continue to playing with city plans municipal: does not work. In this decision-making pulverization, the single shed seems not to count but the sum of all the sheds produces a disaster”, explains Pileri. The Region has completed only twelve of the 23 docks provided for rivers. Two were to work for the Senio river in the Ravenna area. For the municipalities of Castel Bolognese, Cotignola, Lugo, Fusignano. But so far only one has been made. Which is not connected to the river yet. In Faenza instead there are. But the city hall has released authorizations to build close to the Lamone. For the professor “if a region promises compensation, taking the land to make a highway and moving it elsewhere, it’s a joke. That doesn’t solve the problem.”

