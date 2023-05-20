Bad weather emergency, there are fears of a large flood in the center of Ravenna. Stop taxes in Emilia Romagna

Bad weather continues to scare. In particular, as Repubblica recounts, there is fear in Ravenna, where there is a red alert due to the rains and the swollen canals. “Race against time to protect lives and the city center”. The mayor admits: “It’s the worst day, we don’t know if we will be able to stop the water”. As Repubblica explains, “in the Ravenna area the appeals not to clog the telephone lines are multiplying. Hundreds of isolated villages without electricity, water and gas. The few open pharmacies and tobacconists were taken by storm, the shelves of the rare supermarkets still active were half-empty”.

Meanwhile, Corriere della Sera explains, emergency measures are on the way: “There will be a suspension of tax and social security contributions and mortgages and a halt to hearings. The Arera suspends water, electricity and gas bills. On the advice of Deputy Prime Minister Tajani, ICE has allocated 3 million to support companies in Emilia-Romagna and the Marches”. Meanwhile, the Ravenna prosecutor’s office has opened a file for each victim. For manslaughter, against unknown persons, the one on delayed an elderly man from Castel Bolognese.And on the Region, writes the Corriere, “the Report of the Court of Auditors that has lambasted it for the 55 million euros assigned to maintenance but not spent because it was destined instead for the navigability of the Po burns”.

Fear also on the Po. “Catastrophe risk”

But now there is also concern for the rest of the north. And in particular for the Po, according to what the Journal writes. “16% of the embankments of the great river are at risk especially in the middle Piedmontese-Lombardy stretch and in the Po Delta the criticalities rise to 50%”. Alessandro Bratti, secretary general of the Po River District Basin Authority, told Il Giornale: “When I asked for money to fix the levees in times of drought, they thought I was crazy. But I knew that the water would come in an avalanche. 550 million are needed for the most important works, they can be financed with the Pnrr. I wrote to the Ministry of Infrastructure, but after two months I still have no answers”.

Bad weather, Dense blocks Schlein: “It’s impossible to use the Pnrr for the instability”

“The issue of Emilia deserves direct attention from the Government. The Pnrr has clear paths and a spending deadline, which is June 2026, therefore it is clear that this does not allow the Pnrr to be used for interventions of immediate urgency”. Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the ‘Verso Sud’ forum, organized by The European House Ambrosetti, the Minister for European Affairs, Sud, Policies of cohesion and Pnrr, Raffaele Fitto, thus comments on the hypothesis of the transfer of part of the resources of the Recovery plan on the flood emergency in Emilia-Romagna. “The Pnrr has a different path – specifies Fitto – inside there are resources for the instability, but they are for specific projects. The Government will meet on Tuesday, trying to give answers to that territory, because we are all strongly affected by this tragedy, then there will be the need to give organic solutions”.

“The work with the European Commission is proceeding positively, we await this evaluation calmly and confidently. I am convinced that solutions are always found in a collaborative spirit”, says Fitto. With regard to the third installment of the Pnrr, Fitto assures that “a positive work has been carried out with the European Commission”. “We are awaiting an evaluation – he continues – contacts are constant and daily. I believe it is desirable to continue on this terrain”. As regards the fourth installment, “both for this and for the others, the Government has a time horizon that goes beyond June 2026, and together with the remodulation of the interventions, we will meet with the European Commission to make the remodulation of the objectives concrete, because some will deserve a re-evaluation, which we will do in agreement with the Commission”.

