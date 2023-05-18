Flooding in the Ravenna area

During the night, new floods in Romagna, especially in the Ravenna area. The rift between Reda and Fossolo overloaded the Emilia-Romagna canal and the entire secondary network of consortium canals, with water invading significant parts of the countryside: flooding in Russi, Godo, San Pancrazio and Villanova di Ravenna. During the night the Municipality of Ravenna intervened, with the support of the local police, informing the citizens of Villanova, inviting them to go to the upper floors, offering those who were unable to access the first floor of the civic center or accommodation at the Cinemacity. Evacuations are still underway also in Castel Bolognese, also in the province of Ravenna, where there was a problem of lack of drinking water. The Municipality distributed the water where it could and a tanker arrived at the sports hall.