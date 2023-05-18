Bad weather Emilia Romagna, phones out of order. People in the mud

The bad weather in Emilia Romagna resulted in the extraordinary flood of all rivers, this one has literally put in knee the region. President Bonaccini did not hesitate to define this event a second earthquake. The budget is tragic nine dead in the mud and 13 thousand people evacuated. The telephones are out of order and desperate appeals follow one another: “Where is my mother?”, a child asks the rescuers. Bruce Springsteen however it goes against the tide and despite the inevitable inconveniences it confirms the concert in Ferrara today and the controversy breaks out: “Undo everything. How do we get there?”. However, the managers of Emilia Romagna are preparing to roll up their sleeves once again and start again. Bonaccini: “The only thing irreparable it’s nine victims. The rest we will be able to recover and rebuild as we always have.”

The president wanted to thank the authorities: “This morning he called the President of the Republicin connection even from Japan the president of the board Giorgio Melons – said Bonaccini – connected from Rome by the minister of civil protection Musumeci, the undersecretary Mantovano, the minister Salvini, the minister Lollobrigida, now Minister Bernini: this afternoon there will be a meeting between the ministers who are closest to you. Calderone, Lollobrigida and others I’m already at work and for companies, for some mortgage suspension obligations it is what concerns taxation. I thank both Minister Piantedosi and Deputy Minister Bignami very much for their presence: we have just finished, then they will make a point with the whole system of national civil defencefirefighters, army, law enforcement, prefecture, which I thank”. The damages are still impossible to quantify, but if 15 days ago they were calculated in 2 billion is now at least triple that.

