Bad weather Emilia Romagna, Bonaccini: “It’s not true that I cemented the region”

“Look, I really don’t have a single minute to chase after authentic hoaxes that we have already denied, such as the one about the 55 million that we would not have used: whoever proposes it again will assume responsibility for it in the due places”. Stefano Bonaccini defends himself firmly in an interview with Corriere della Sera on the management of Emilia Romagna affected by bad weather. THEThe president of the Region says he has issued the red alert since Monday. “Unfortunately, what then happened was an event that has no historical precedent: in 36 hours the same rain fell in six months”, he told Corriere della Sera.

“As for overbuilding, however, it is a real problem, which in Emilia-Romagna we were the first to tackle by approving five years ago a regional law on land consumption with zero balance: we have already stopped new urban planning for over 11,000 hectares of land, with the provision of deplanning as many. It is an unprecedented slimming cure. From now to the next few years, the priority will be the regeneration and recovery of the existing, no new buildings or new neighborhoods”, says Bonaccini.

While on the expansion basins that were supposed to stop the flooding of rivers, he always tells Corriere della Sera that “in the last three years we have financed 4,557 soil protection projects for more than one billion euros: 72% have been completed. How much to the expansion tanks, 14 are functional, the other nine are either in planning or in execution, or still in a tender. They are certainly not forgotten in a drawer. Also considering the procedure envisaged for each one: planning, indeed, impact assessment environment, authorization from the Dams office and implementation”.

