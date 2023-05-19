Bad weather, Bonaccini’s words at the press conference

Bad weather, Curcio: “Still critical issues in the rescue: preventive evacuations and people on upper floors”

”We still have critical rescue issues with preventive evacuations and assistance to people who have not left their homes and have taken refuge on the upper floors”. This was stated by the head of the National Civil Protection Department, Fabrizio Curcio, during the press point on bad weather in Emilia Romagna. ”I want to thank mayors, prefects and provincial presidents because these activities have been going on since May 2nd. These are events that have developed with persistence and are classified as rare. There is no memory of such events in the past”. This was stated by the head of the National Civil Protection Department, Fabrizio Curcio, during the press point on bad weather in Emilia Romagna.

Bad weather, Priolo (E-Romagna): “We ask for the special and access to the European Solidarity Fund”

“We need to calculate the direct damage to agriculture, to citizens and public property and also the indirect damage. It is very complex, which is why we are asking the government to proceed with a special decree law, but also to be able access the European international solidarity fund”. This was stated by the vice president of the Emilia Romagna Region, Irene Priolo on SkyTg24. “There are around 10,000 displaced persons”, she says, explaining that a distinction must be made between displaced persons who have homes in the plains and those who live in the mountains. The former are about “6-7 thousand” and are “temporarily displaced, for a few days or weeks” in fact they are expected to return to their homes “as soon as we restore their homes”. A “more delicate” situation for those who have homes in mountain areas where “the situation is more compromised because landslides are difficult to restore, we have entire slopes that have collapsed”, she explains.

Bad weather, the number of evacuees rises to 15 thousand

The number of people who had to leave their homes due to the floods in Emilia-Romagna rises to over 15,000. Assistance interventions for the population, explains the Region, continue 24 hours a day: 8,000 have already found hospitality in hotels and in the structures set up by the Municipalities: schools, sports halls and gyms; the others have found alternative accommodations (second homes, friends and relatives).

In the Ravenna area food and water are scarce

Between displaced people in reception centers and residents forced to stay at home for three days, various municipalities of the 9 that make up the Union of Lower Romagna – 100,000 inhabitants in total on about 100 sq km of which 80-90 percent flooded – are grappling with a big problem related to the supply of food and water, starting from the smallest municipality (Sant’Agata sul Santerno, less than 3,000 inhabitants) and perhaps the most affected by the flood in the whole province of Ravenna, so much so that the dead recovered so far are two.

Bad weather, the 14th victim found in Faenza

An 84-year-old man was found dead a little while ago in the mud in the courtyard of his house in Faenza, in the station area: the news was given live by “Mattino 5”, where the president of the Emilia Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccini is now connected live.

Bad weather, CDM Tuesday for first urgent measures

The Council of Ministers, convened for 11 am on Tuesday 23 May, it will be largely dedicated to the first urgent measures relating to the serious floods which hit the populations of Emilia-Romagna, and some areas of the Marches and Tuscany. In addition to the reformulation of the Civil Protection ordinance, which had already declared a state of emergency in recent days, with the extension of the perimeter of the related area, on the agenda there will be a decree-law with the first appropriations and with the suspension or extension of fiscal, contributory, judicial and other terms. At the end of the CDM, the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, with the ministers with various powers for the emergency, will meet the President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini, who will be accompanied by representatives of the social partners of the territory.

Bad weather, after Cdm on Tuesday Meloni will meet Bonaccini

At the end of the CDM convened for next Tuesday, with the first urgent measures on the agenda relating to the serious floods that have hit the populations of Emilia-Romagna, and some areas of the Marches and Tuscany, informs a note from Palazzo Chigi, the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, with the ministers with various powers for the emergency, will meet the President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini, who will be accompanied by representatives of the social partners of the area.

Flood in Emilia Romagna, the Fire Brigade saves children with the helicopter. VIDEO

Total evacuation of some hamlets close to Ravenna

The Municipality of Ravenna ordered the total and immediate evacuation of the hamlets of Piangipane, Santerno and scattered houses. He also recalled that it is mandatory to leave the house, until the need ceases. For those who do not have places to take shelter, the Classis museum in Classe in via Classense 29 has been set up as a reception point, manned by special personnel and equipped to offer food and accommodation. In the meantime, the situation in Fornace Zarattini, a hamlet of at the gates of the Romagna city, evacuated yesterday morning and now flooded.

In Cesena people sing “Romagna Mia” while shoveling mud. VIDEO

Bad weather: normal circulation on the Emilia Romagna motorways

Regular circulation during the night on the motorway network in Emilia Romagna, also on the section of the SS9 between Forli’ and Faenza which has collected the traffic brought out of the A14 for roadway restoration works. This was announced by Viabilita’ Italia, recalling that the A14 was reopened in the Forli’-Cesena section at 06.30 and is passable thanks to a carriageway interchange with one lane in each direction. There are 5 km of queues in a southerly direction and 1 km in a northerly direction at the narrowing points of the two carriageways.

The provision of the prefect of Ravenna is still in force, which has ordered the ban on the circulation of commercial vehicles with a mass exceeding 5 tons on all municipal, provincial and state roads in the province of Ravenna – with the exception of motorways and alternative itineraries, until the needs cease; emergency vehicles and in general all those used by the civil protection system to deal with emergencies are excluded from the ban. The traffic ban for vehicles weighing more than 3.5 t on the SS 3 bis Tiberina in the direction of Cesena is still in force: at the San Sepolcro exit, these vehicles are directed in the direction of Arezzo on the SS 73 to reach the A1 and continue in the direction of Bologna. “For motorists – reiterates Viabilita’ Italia – there is still a need not to reach the provinces of Forlì-Cesena and Ravenna where the secondary road network is still affected by the presence of mud and water and to leave free circulation for vehicles intended for relief and rehabilitation”.

Flood in Emilia Romagna, the video of a completely flooded restaurateur

#Verona, #fire fighters Scaligeri in the hospital yesterday to give a smile to the little hospitalized patients.

Also with the commitment for the flood in Emilia, 45 firefighters wanted to entertain the 80 children, enthusiastic about the visit, hospitalized in the wards of Borgo Trento pic.twitter.com/IkRH5j02ry — VigilFuoco Veneto (@vvfveneto) May 19, 2023

