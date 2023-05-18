Bad weather and unspent funds, there are two possible culprits: those who don’t listen and those who don’t care. The comment

It is true that in Italy there is inability to know how to spend? Well yes, it seems even that lately 8 billion of anti-instability funds have not been spent. The don’t know how to spend or not wanting to spend in this nation seems to have become one national sport. The question is Why Is this available money not spent? One would have to answer why it is not an emergency or because there is inability in the offices to check the progress of the works or why someone has not received the “fair compensation” or even why advances for a concrete pour make contractors rich or…

What triggers the anger in these things is not just the economic damage which follows is above all the loss of human life and for this there is no price that compensates the family members. I never wanted to write an article in this tone, but sometimes it’s the state of mind that superimposes all rationality. You could write aencyclopaedia on contracted and unperformed worksnewspapers, television and format have dealt with this issue and are dealing with it.

We could go on and write pages, but common sense also says that in the light of these tragedies there are two possible culprits: those who don’t listen and those who don’t care. Question: what are you doing on those armchairs if you don’t know how to handle them? One last thing: the Italian State, in the last 20 years, has spent around 71 (seventy-one) billion on natural disasters, etc. at this point I wonder: is anyone who has not done their duty and has not checked punishable for tax damage? Answers welcome. Thank you.

