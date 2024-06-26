Bad weather in Emilia Romagna claims a victim in the Parma area: an entrepreneur lost his life when the river Termina flooded

The bad weather that has hit Emilia Romagna in recent hours has unfortunately caused one victim in the Parma area. The 85-year-old entrepreneur lost his life Bruno Uccelli of Traversetolo.

the Termina river overflows and overwhelms the entrepreneur

Around 5.30pm yesterday, Tuesday 25 June, the event took place tragedy: the man was overwhelmed by the fury of the river Finishwhich flooded due to the heavy rains that hit the area in the last few hours.

The dynamics of the accident

Yesterday afternoon, Bruno Uccelli was near the bridge Stombellini. Most likely, the man wanted to make sure that the flood of the river did not get too close to his sausage factory Montefiore to Castionein the municipality of Traversetolo.

It is not yet clear whether the victim whether he slipped into the water due to the collapse of the road or whether he was overwhelmed by a flood wave. Some witnesses present at the scene raised the alarm immediately.

Unfortunately, the man was unable to do anything against the fury of the current. His body was dragged several kilometers further downstream and found by the police near the plants Lido Valterminawhere it had become entangled in some trees.

The condolences of the entire community of Traversetolo

With dismay and pain the entire community of Traversetolo welcomed the tragic news of the entrepreneur’s passing Brown Birds.

These are the words of the mayor, Simone dell’Orto who took part in the various phases of the research from the beginning:

“An enterprising person. I met him when I was a child and he was a builder. I lived in one of the houses he had built. Then he abandoned this path to build the first factory together with his children. A curious person, who always wanted to get busy, who worked his whole life. He didn’t deserve such an end.”

Bad weather in Emilia Romagna

The fury of the bad weather that has been raging for several hours in Emilia Romagna has caused several streams to overflow and rivers to overflow, especially in the plain between Modena and Piacenza.

Several dozen landslides and mudslides both on the hills and in the mountains have resulted in the closure of many roads in the Parma province.

The lower floors of the houses suffered flooding, some small bridges collapsed and several families were forced to evacuate from their homes submerged in water and rescued by the firefighters’ dinghies.