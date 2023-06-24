In the floods of 2 and 16 May, 23 rivers and streams were overflowed in 44 Municipalities, the torrential rains created more than 290 landslides, over 500 roads were blocked and 36,000 people were evacuated. Enormous economic damage, but not only. Little is said of the stress of having to leave one’s home, of the daily anxiety of seeing landslides move a few steps from one’s window.

The Emdr Italia Association with over 20 years of work experience in emergency contexts intervened immediately, and in just 3 days put dozens of volunteer therapists in the field who are still intervening – free of charge – with psycho-education and psychological support activities for the stabilization of the most acute situations of stress, of the anxious symptoms linked to fear and for the elaboration of the trauma. “We were part of the machine – explains Isabel Fernandez, president of the Emdr Italia Association – as there were rescuers, there were also psychologists who also went to remove the mud from the eyes and from the mind, because when you experience things like this even if the houses are clean and everything passes, for the mind it doesn’t pass immediately and therefore we need to help these elaboration processes”

In Bologna for an international conference attended by therapists from 76 countries, the evidence of the actions underway in Romagna. Rapid interventions, thanks to the network put in place by the Region and the National Health Service to give support to those who had lost everything and at that moment could not see beyond mud and debris. “At that moment it is taking them by the hand and accompanying them towards the elaboration of the elements that cause stress – comments Paola Comito, Emdr Italy Emergency Management – they don’t sleep at night, the children don’t take a shower, there was therefore a supervision by the colleagues of the group activity and of the individual interviews. People are accompanied by thinking that they can react, that they can bear and that they can face and go beyond the tragic moment they are experiencing”