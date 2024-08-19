A dramatic event occurred in the early hours of this morning, Monday 19 August, off the coast of Palermo: a boat sailing vessel flying the English flag sank due to adverse weather conditions. At the moment, 16 of the 22 people on board have been rescued, all the others are still missing.

Sailing ship sinks off Palermo: 16 people rescued, 6 missing

Sailing boat sinks: first reconstructions of the tragic accident

The severe bad weather that raged in Palermo last night unfortunately caused the sinking of an English-flagged sailing boat off the coast of Saint Flavia, not far from the promontory of Cape Saffron.

At the time of the accident, there were people on board the Bayesiana 56-meter sailing vessel, 22 peopleall of foreign origin.

Once the alarm was raised, the rescue team intervened promptly. In fact, they immediately went into action Harbour Master’s Office hey firefighter divers engaged in the search and recovery operations of the missing in the seabed where the English vessel sank, at a depth of 49 meters. The Carabinieri, 118 and the Civil Protection also intervened at the site of the accident.

The sailing vessel was surprised around 4am this morning by bad sea conditions and a waterspout which hit the port of Porticello.

Coast Guard patrol boats and firefighters have so far managed to rescue 16 people. Among them are a child of just one year. The little boy was immediately transported to theChildren’s Hospital from Palermo, is not in danger of life.

Search operations for the missing are still underway: it is feared that some may still be stuck inside the hull. The long vessel was carrying passengers mostly of British origin. There was also a New Zealand citizen, a Sri Lankan, an Irishman and two Anglo-French.