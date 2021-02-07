Snowfall with strong wind disrupted transport in the Netherlands, reports TASS…

Dutch Railways canceled trains throughout the country because the bad weather caused railroad tracks to be skidded and many switches with great difficulty or not at all. Only a few regional operators continue to ship.

In Amsterdam, due to unfavorable weather conditions, buses and trams stopped running. Public transport disruptions also occurred in other major cities.

In addition, ice has led to an increase in the number of road accidents.

The country has declared a red level of weather hazard. According to forecasters, the snow should stop by Monday.

Earlier it was reported that heavy snowfall this morning paralyzed the work of the Krasnodar airport.