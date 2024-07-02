Bad weather devastates the North West: the government shrugs its shoulders

Faced with the devastation of bad weather in Valle d’Aosta and Piedmont, the government shrugs its shoulders. “The new the road we need to take is that of insurance. We have to rresorting to insurance policies for companies, we cannot think that the State can intervene always and for everyone. There are no longer the resources necessary for an emergency that has become almost daily”, stated the Minister of Civil Protection Nello Musumecito Sky Tg24



“There is a need to rebuild infrastructure and compensate for the losses of our companies”. The president of the Aosta Valley Region, Renzo Testolin, had said yesterday, who, together with the council, had a meeting yesterday morning with the Aosta Valley parliamentarians Nicoletta Spelgatti and Franco Manes. “We expressed to them the need to bring to Parliament the processes that the state of emergency could activate at the Roman level”. The decree for the state of calamity was signed the day before yesterday, the Region has activated the process for the deliberation of the state of emergency. A collection of information on the damage suffered by infrastructures and private individuals by the Municipalities involved has been started, through Celva. “The goal – concludes Testolin – is to close the data collection within two or three days in order to be able to transmit the practice to the national department of Civil Protection by Wednesday or Thursday”.

Insurance, Meloni: “There is a protection gap. It must be filled”

“Insurance is an essential component in the planning and choices of citizens and businesses, and helps to ensure the financial stability of the insured and of the economic system as a whole”, Giorgia Meloni underlined in her message sent on the occasion of the annual assembly of the National Association of Insurance Companies (Ania) in Rome. “This objective – the Prime Minister continues – can only be pursued if the collection of savings remains anchored to the principles of transparency and guarantee of the rights of the insured and if the resources collected are used to support the real economy, not as a basis for high-risk speculative activities. From this point of view, the action of the sector Authorities remains essential, and they must be able to detect any signs of reckless or aggressive management”.

“I am also aware that in Italy, as in Europe – concludes Meloni – there is a protection gap that must be filled, with a synergic action of the State and private individuals. And for this we must all do more, each for his part”.

Climate, Ania: “Record 6 billion in damages from catastrophes in 2023”

The president of Ania, Maria Bianca Farina, in her speech at the association’s assembly in Rome specified that “In 2023, the insurance industry worldwide paid out nearly 100 billion euros for claims related to natural disasters. Italy recorded an all-time high in insured damages: over 6 billion, of which 5.5 billion caused by atmospheric events and 800 million by floods in Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany.” “Climate change is a crucial challenge,” he reiterated. “We are witnessing increasingly extreme, frequent and destructive natural disasters, which put an ever-increasing number of people and material assets at risk.”