Alessandria – First inconveniences in Alessandria due to bad weather, with slowed traffic on the A26 motorway in the direction of Liguria. Arpa, the regional agency for the environment that today issued a yellow alert for the Alessandria area and an orange alert for Verbano Cusio Ossola, reports 167.4 mm of rain from midnight to 8 this morning in the Apennines Acquese, on the border with Liguria.

Increase the level of the watercourse: on the Erro torrent, in the Acquese area, the Civil Protection has issued a notice of closure of the fords. “A flood of the ERRO is expected, which the Civil Protection is monitoring along its course until it reaches the Bormida”, explains the mayor of Acqui Terme, Lorenzo Lucchini.

A press release from the civil protection of Alessandria on Facebook announces that “heavy rain and flooding on the A26 motorway have been reported by the traffic police, especially in the Masone-Ovada section. Pay close attention“.