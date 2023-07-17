Rome (agencies)

Tens of millions of people are exposed to a severe heat wave and bad weather that hit large areas of the world, in a new manifestation of global warming.

In the United States, the National Weather Service warned that “a very severe and dangerous heat wave is expected to hit the west of the country this weekend as well as some areas in the south.”

And in central and southern California, temperatures ranged between 41 and 45 degrees Celsius, according to the National Weather Service. In Death Valley, it reached 51 degrees Celsius, while it is expected to reach 54 degrees Celsius today.

And in Europe, where global warming is increasing at twice the global rate according to experts, many countries are experiencing the onset of summer.

Italy issued a red alert notice putting 16 cities on alert yesterday across the country with a forecast of 36-37C, ahead of the expected peak at the beginning of next week. The Italian meteorological center said it feared “the most intense summer heat wave, and one of the most intense heat waves ever.”

The heat wave is also affecting Germany, where the highest record temperatures in the country were recorded, reaching 37.9 degrees in Bavaria, while it reached 35 degrees in Berlin and 34 degrees in Munich.

And the Spanish authorities announced yesterday that at least four thousand people were evacuated after a forest fire on the island of La Palma got out of control.

The authorities stated that the fire destroyed about 115,000 acres of land.

And the Spanish royal family announced that the country’s monarch, King Felipe VI, made a telephone conversation with the head of the local government of the Canary Islands, yesterday, in which he expressed his support for the residents of La Palma.

In Greece, the authorities continue to close the Acropolis in Athens during the hours when the heat rises for the third day in a row, calling on residents to exercise utmost caution regarding their movements.

In Canada, the affected land area is expected to increase, with 906 fires burning yesterday in the country, of which 570 were out of control, after the fires devoured more than ten million hectares this year.

In Asia, Japan issued warnings to tens of millions of its residents yesterday of exposure to heatstroke in 20 provinces, after record temperatures were recorded in large parts of them, while heavy rains hit some areas. In northern India, torrential monsoon rains killed at least 90 people, after a severe heat wave.

In Pakistan, heavy rains killed one person and injured 5 in two separate incidents.

In China, the Chinese meteorological services issued several warning messages yesterday, as it expected the temperature to reach 45 degrees Celsius in the partly desert region of Xinjiang, and 39 degrees Celsius in the southern Kuangxi region.