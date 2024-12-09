The weather forecasts have been correct since after the warnings of the winter weather that is approaching for the December Long Weekend, they have left rain, wind and snowfall in many areas of the national panorama, including Cantabria.

Thus, the snow closed the port of Lunada this afternoon, on the CA-643 from San Roque de Riomiera to the top, from kilometers 6,000 to 14,000 and extreme caution was requested on the roads.

Right, on the A-67 highway, near Pesquera and in the direction of Santander, three accidents They paralyzed the road for a few moments as the number of vehicles hit or separated by the road exceeded those injured.