The start of next week promises to be turbulent for several regions of Italy, especially those in the Center and North of the country. The Civil Protection has issued a yellow weather alert warning for tomorrow, Monday 26 February, focusing on the sectors at greatest risk of bad weather and adverse atmospheric phenomena.

The regions affected by the weather warnings of Monday 26 February include theEmilia Romagnathe Liguriathe LombardyThe Piedmont and the Tuscany. In particular, several sectors are under observation, such as the central Emilian mountains, the Reggio Emilia and Modena plains, the lower Piacenza-Parma hills, the Piacenza-Parma mountains and the Bolognese hills, and many others.

According to the weather forecast, a new cyclone coming from France it will bring abundant rainfall, especially in the northern regions, but some areas in the south will not be excluded. Risks of storms are expected in Liguria and other areas of the North West, while heavy snowfall is expected in the Alps up to altitudes of 7000-800 metres.

There Civil protection issued yellow weather alerts for hydraulic risk in some sectors of Emilia Romagna, while Emilia Romagna, but also Liguria, Lombardy, Piedmont and Tuscany were declared yellow weather alerts for hydrogeological risk. Even the Central South will not be spared from bad weather, with forecasts of abundant clouds and showers, which will mainly affect the Calabria.

The population is strongly encouraged to keep the weather forecast under control and to pay attention to Civil Protection communications for any updates on the evolution of the situation and on the measures to be adopted to guarantee individual and collective safety. It is of fundamental importance to adopt prudent behaviors, such as avoiding unnecessary travel and driving with extreme caution in adverse weather conditions, in order to help reduce the risk of accidents and not create inconvenience to yourself and others.