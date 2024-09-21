Bad weather: Cdm allocates 20 million euros for Emilia Romagna and Marche

The government has declared a state of emergency for the Emilia Romagna and Marche regions. The proposal was presented by the Minister for Civil Protection Nello Musumeci in the Council of Ministers.

“The measure – said the minister – concerns the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Ravenna, Forli’-Cesena and Rimini and the Marche Region. Together with the state of emergency, which will last 12 months, the Council of Ministers has allocated 20 million euros to deal with the first urgent interventions, relief and assistance to the population and the restoration of the functionality of services and infrastructures”.