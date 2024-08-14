A severe storm that hit the Spanish Mediterranean region has disrupted air traffic on the island of Mallorca.

According to the authorities on the popular tourist island, 44 flights had been cancelled by Wednesday afternoon at Palma airport due to bad weather conditions.

Authorities said 23 incoming flights and 21 outgoing flights were affected. Nearly all other flights were delayed, and the worst of the storm was yet to come.

“The night is what worries me the most,” Toni Plata, head of the emergency operations centre, told reporters. The low pressure area brought heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail and storms to Mallorca and other Spanish regions on the Mediterranean.

Firefighters were called repeatedly to remove fallen trees, or to drain flooded basements.

There were no reports of major damage in Mallorca or anywhere else in Spain.