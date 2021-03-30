The movement of all types of transport in ten regions can be hampered by heavy snow, blizzards and fog, the All-Russian Research Institute for Civil Defense and Emergencies (VNII GOChS) said.

“Until the end of this week, VNII GOChS specialists predict the occurrence of emergencies and incidents associated with the obstruction of the movement of all types of transport in the Kamchatka Territory, Sakhalin, Magadan and Orenburg regions, the Republic of North Ossetia (Alania)”, – reported on website departments on Monday, March 29th.

Heavy snow, blizzard and ice can lead to emergencies in these regions. In addition, due to fogs, an increase in the number of road accidents is predicted in the Krasnodar Territory, Samara, Saratov, Ulyanovsk regions and the Republic of Bashkortostan.

On March 28, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, warned Moscow motorists that it was too early to change winter tires to summer tires.