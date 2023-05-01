Bad weather continues to hit Campania and the Civil Protection of the Region has extended the weather alert for rain and thunderstorms until 8pm tomorrow, Tuesday 2 May. The level of criticality, i.e. the hydrogeological risk for thunderstorms, is yellow throughout the territory for “local or scattered precipitation, even of a downpour or thunderstorm nature, punctually of moderate intensity”. Storm phenomena will be characterized by forecast uncertainty and rapid evolution and could be accompanied by hail, lightning and gusts of wind. The rainfall, in some points of the territory, will therefore be sudden and intense and could cause the fall of branches or trees and damage to the roofs and temporary structures. The impact of rainfall on the ground predicts a hydrogeological risk for yellow-level thunderstorms.

The Civil Protection of Campania also highlights “the risk of falling rocks and occasional landslides connected to particularly fragile hydrogeological conditions of the territory”. The Civil Protection of the Campania Region recommends “the mayors to keep the Coc (municipal operations centers) active, to verify the correct reception of communications by the regional operations room, to put in place all the prevention and mitigation measures of the risks envisaged in line with the respective municipal plans as well as to monitor the correct maintenance of public green areas and structures (even temporary) exposed to the stresses of the winds”.