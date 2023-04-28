Last hours of sunshine over Italy with the African anticyclone which gives our country only a brief warm stable phase: everything will change again over the weekend with a sudden worsening of the weather between Sunday and Tuesday 2 May. Antonio Sanò, founder of the site www.iLMeteo.itpredicts the arrival of an intense North Atlantic perturbation as early as Sunday, with the first signs tomorrow evening over the North-West: we could even have 1 meter of fresh snow above 1900 meters in the Western Alps with amounts of rain not seen in months on the dry northwestern sector. Excellent news against the extreme water crisis that has been gripping Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta in particular for more than 2 years.

In detail, from the next few hours, we will already see one partial crisis of the African anticyclone on our territoryalbeit limited to the northern regions with greater cloudiness and some showers between the Alps and the Pre-Alps.

Tomorrow, however, the first rainfall will arrive, at times intense in the evening in Piedmont; during the day, however, the sun will still prevail in the Centre-South with highs around 30°C on the Major Islands.

The real deterioration is expected between Sunday and Monday 1 May, starting in Northern Italy with alluvial rains in the North-West, over 100-150 mm of rain: in other words up to 150 liters of water for each square metrethe contents of a bathtub spilled on every square metre.

The greatest accumulations are expected in western Piedmont, but the development of low pressure between the Ligurian Sea and the Corsican Sea must be carefully monitored: the distribution of rain on Sunday and Monday will depend on the position of the eye of this small cyclone, the worst days from the point from a weather point of view, the best days against the water crisis in Northern Italy. At the moment there are about 500 mm missing in Piedmont, if 100-150 mm fell we would still be able to reverse a heavy trend and certainly give oxygen and water to the dying river Po.

In summary, some showers are expected today in the Alps, some rain tomorrow in the North-West and close to the Apennine ridge, heavy rains on Sunday in Piedmont and scattered across almost all of the Centre-North, floods on Monday 1 May between Piedmont and Liguria; finally, from Tuesday evening the cyclone will definitely head towards the South where it could persist at least until dawn on May 5th.

IN DETAIL

Friday 28. In the north: more cloudy skies. In the centre: few clouds and a mild, summery climate in Sardinia. In the south: hot in Sicily, sunny and mild elsewhere.

Saturday 29. In the North: worse by evening in the North West. In the centre: showers on inland Tuscany and close to the Apennines, rains gradually more widespread on the Adriatic. In the south: partly cloudy skies, warm in Sicily.

Sunday 30. In the north: bad weather especially in the north-west. In the middle: it gets worse with scattered rains in leopard spots. In the south: sunny with increasing clouds.

Trend: unstable phase in almost all of Italy at least until the middle of the new week.