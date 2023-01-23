Yellow alert for bad weather today in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Calabria, Emilia Romagna, Marche, Molise, Puglia and Umbria.

Rain, cold and snow: bad weather won’t let go in Italy in the week that has just begun.

In fact, cold air currents are arriving from Northern Europe “and this will still lead to possible snow surprises in many of our regions”. The forecasts are by Antonio Sanò, director and founder of the site ‘iLMeteo.it’.

The arrival of cold air currents descending from Northern Europe, almost without interruption, will still lead to possible snow surprises in many regions and a new deterioration in atmospheric conditions is expected today.

The abundant snow that has fallen in the last few hours is causing inconvenience in many areas of the country. It is snowing in Bologna and very intense rainfall is affecting the Romagna Apennines. Several municipalities in the Rimini hinterland have decided to leave the schools closed today: Novafeltria, Pennabilli, San Leo, Sant’Agata Feltria and Talamello. Furthermore, yellow alert for avalanches in the central Emilian Apennines and on the hills of Romagna.

The Center has also been whitewashed. In Umbria, Norcia, Cascia, Preci and all the other villages of the Valnerina downstream of the Umbrian Apennines are under 40 centimeters of snow. The Municipalities of Norcia and Cascia this morning closed all schools of all levels due to the difficult situation on the roads. But the snow in Umbria is also falling at low altitudes, such as in Foligno and Spoleto, which today woke up white. As well as Gubbio and Terni.

Intense rains, strong gusts of wind and very rough seas are causing damage and widespread criticality in various areas of the Marche region. Orange alert ‘observed’. In the hinterland of Pesaro Urbino and Ascoli Piceno, in particular in Arquata del Tronto, there are also abundant snowfalls. In Senigallia, hit by the flood of the Misa and Nevola rivers last September, the Misa in Bettolelle “has reached 3 meters exceeding the danger levels” and therefore the administration invites you to “go up to the upper floors”

In Campania, the persistence of adverse weather conditions, which led to the issuing of a yellow alert, will mean yet another day away from homes for the 400 citizens of Casamicciola who live in areas at hydrogeological risk. The evacuation for them practically started on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall is hitting Abruzzo. Even today, as happened last Saturday, schools of all levels in the municipality of L’Aquila are closed. Mayor Pierluigi Biondi’s invitation is to get in the car “only if strictly necessary”.

In Molise, due to the weather, the mayors of a dozen small municipalities (including Casacalenda, Riccia, Trivento, Ripalimosani, Montorio, Oratino and Cercemaggiore) have decided to keep schools closed today as well. On the other hand, we return to class in Campobasso, where all accesses to schools were cleared of snow over the weekend.

The situation is the same in Puglia, where some higher-up towns such as Monte Sant’Angelo, San Giovanni Rotondo, San Marco in Lamis and Rignano Garganico were whitewashed during the night. Schools closed in Monteleone, a village with the highest altitude in the region, and in Faeto. It has been snowing for hours also in Basilicata.