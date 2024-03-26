The instability of the weather continues to mark Holy Week in Murcia. The two processions of this Holy Tuesday, those of Rescue and Health, have also been suspended. After spending the whole day looking at the sky, on another day with intermittent rain, they made the decision based on the Aemet forecast of “a cloudy front starting at 9 p.m. with scattered showers until 11 p.m.” and the “wind of moderate to strong intensity.

This was confirmed before 6 p.m. by the Cabildo on its “Our public supports the corporations of Murcia's Holy Tuesday.”

The storm is ruining Murcia's Holy Week, as it is already the third consecutive day with suspensions in the city of Murcia. This Sunday, the rains stopped the procession of Hope and on Monday, the procession of Christ of Forgiveness could not leave the church in the traditional San Antolín neighborhood.