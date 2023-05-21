Bad weather, now there is fear in Piedmont

Rain is scary in Piedmont, after the floods that brought Emilia Romagna to its knees. The orange alert remains on Torinese and Cuneese due to hydraulic risk. The intense humid flow from east-southeast at high altitudes and from northeast in the lower atmospheric layers will continue to persist, determining heavy and persistent rains on western and south-western Alpine mountain and foothill areas with even very strong values ​​between Turin and Cuneo.

There snow share will gradually increase up to 2300-2400 and in the evening an increase in watercourse levels is expected which could exceed the danger level. On slopes, there is a moderate probability of isolated triggers of shallow landslides in the hills and foothills of the Turin area.

In Piedmont, in the last two days, rainfall of between 90 and 120 millimeters has been recorded in the foothills of Biellese, Torinese and Cuneese. The township was cleared as a precaution due to the abundant rains Robert in Perosa Argentinain the Turin area and the Val Clarea provincial road was closed, in the province of Turin, and preventive closures continue (junctions, entrances and exits) on some sections of the Turin-Piacenza motorway.

Eyes on the Corsaglia and Ellero streams in Mondovì, Casotto in Monasterolo, Pesio in Carrù and Maira in Racconigi. There are 130 volunteers activated by the mixed operational centers of Nichelino and Pinerolo. President Cirio and councilor Gabusi once again invite citizens to “not undertake journeys unless strictly necessary” and recall that “all Municipalities are alerted and ready to act”.

Damage between 5 and 6 billion. We need money, the government is asking Europe for help

Meanwhile, damage estimates are being made. According to Repubblica, “farmers calculate repercussions ranging from 1 to over 2 billion depending on the associations and sectorsi, for the roads and infrastructures, the Region and the ministers Salvini and Piantedosi yesterday estimated 620 million in damages, but without counting the municipal roads. Then tourism, industry and services must be added. For the flood of 2 and 3 May, the Region had spoken of at least one billion in damages. This time the affected area is much larger. The calculation could therefore easily reach or exceed 5 billion”.

Roads, bridges, houses, closed businesses, destroyed agriculture: the bill will be salty. Il Fatto Quotidiano moves the bar above 6 billion. According to La Stampa, “the least pessimistic estimates delivered to Palazzo Chigi by the Region on what is needed fluctuate between one and two billion euros, these days an enormous commitment for the public budget. The interventions for roads and railways alone will cost 620 million , excluding the costs of securing the infrastructures at risk”.

“Treasury Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has nowhere to get resources, and for this reason diplomatic channels have already been activated to draw on the European Solidarity Fund on emergencies”, adds the Turin newspaper.

Government cuts 40% of funds for Po Basin Authority

Meanwhile, controversies between the government and local associations. Il Fatto Quotidiano writes that “the government led by Giorgia Meloni has cut, as part of the Stability law approved last December, 40% of the funds allocated annually to the Po River District Authority, the interregional body which deals, among other things, with the hydrogeological safety of all of Northern Italy and, therefore, also of the areas affected by the flood in Emilia-Romagna”.

Il Fatto asked the Ministry of the Environment for clarification on the reasons that led to the cut in funds. The dicastery led by Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin informs that the redistribution of resources would have “resolved the lack of funds for the remaining 2/3 of the country, recognizing further funding to all AdBs (therefore for the entire national territory) to allow the ‘assumption of the new organic endowment envisaged by the same bodies”.

