Winter is drawing to a close (less than a month) and the weather conditions have been more unexpected than usual this year too. In the South a winter that is never really cold, in the North weather conditions suddenly disastrous. Italy will still be dealing with adverse weather conditions and there will be no shortage of warnings weather alert and local and regionalized closures.

According to the most recent weather forecasts, the landfall of a new cyclone coming from France will cause precipitation and snowfall on the Peninsula. The Civil Protection is issuing weather warnings for the next few hours. For safety reasons, some municipal administrations are issuing ordinances closure of schools of all levels for tomorrow, Tuesday 27 February. Let's see where the weather warnings are concentrated.

Above all, attention must be drawn to Tuscany, where an orange alert has been declared for tomorrow, and where numerous mayors have decided to stop school lessons. The list is constantly updated and other municipalities could be added in the coming hours.

It is important to note that the days lost due to bad weather they will not be recovered, in accordance with the provisions of the Ministry of Education due to “force majeure”, and the school year will remain valid even if the 200 days of lessons are not respected.

The closures in three provinces in particular. Tomorrow, Tuesday 27 February, the schools of Collesalvetti, Piombino, Suvereto, San Vincenzo and Elba Island, in the province of Livorno. The same decision comes from the municipalities of Pitigliano, Sorano, Orbetello, Capalbio, Manciano, Monte Argentario, in the province of Grossetoand also in Pontremoli, Fivizzano, Licciana Nardi, Aulla, Podenzana and Bagnone, in the province of Massa Carrara.

Furthermore, the president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani, communicated the weather alert via his social channels for tomorrowhighlighting the hydrogeological risk throughout the day in western Tuscany, with a yellow alert starting from 4pm today. An orange alert is also expected for hydraulic risk in the Bisenzio and Ombrone Pistoiese areas, together with a yellow alert for the rest of the region.

Giani also specified that they are expected heavy rains in western areas from today afternoon until tomorrow evening. Then, snowfall on the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines, increasing from today's evening up to 1500-1600 meters, and further increasing tomorrow.