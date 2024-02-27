Bad weather, red alert in Veneto. Train movement between Vicenza and Padua is suspended

The wave of bad weather that hit Northern Italy with heavy rains and snowfalls is causing disruption in many areas, from Liguria to Venetoregion for which the Civil Protection had issued the red alert.

Rail traffic has been suspended since 4.10pm today on the Milan-Venice railway line, between the stations of Vicenza and Padua, due to the adverse weather conditions that are affecting the area, and which have caused the risk of flooding of a series of waterways. RFI technicians intervened on site. “The reprogramming of the railway offer is underway – it is explained – with the AV trains which may undergo diversions with increased travel times of up to 120 minutes”. “These are complex hours due to the weather conditions. We carefully observe the entire regional territory and in particular the rivers of the Vicenza area, where hydrometric levels are rising. We also find critical situations in the Veronese and Padua areas. Let's see what will happen in the next few hours.” said the president of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia. For example, in Venice alone, high water reached its peak around midday with Piazza San Marco flooded and tourists queuing on the walkways.

Bad weather, yellow alert in Emilia, Liguria and Piedmont: landslides and overflowing torrents

After the rains of the last few hours, the orange alert went into effect from midday on a large part of Emilia. The 36-hour alert concerns the plain area between Piacenza and Bologna and the Emilian Apennines. The rainfall, in fact, is generating floods with occupation of the floodplain areas and involvement of the banks in the valley sections of the Arda, Parma, Enza, Secchia and Reno rivers. Landslides and runoff phenomena will be possible on the slopes, more likely in the central ridge areas. western.

Bad weather and landslides in the Ligurian territory after the heavy rains of recent hours. After the landslides that affected the province yesterday, in Genoa city, in the district of San Fruttuoso and Pieve Ligure, and the Savona area with the landslide now resolved on the A10 between Celle Ligure and Varazze, there are various fronts on which work is still being done in Liguria . In the East, landslides were reported in the Calice al Cornoviglio area in the La Spezia area, where around a hundred people remained isolated. Other landslides recorded in the Mele area, on the hills of western Genoa, and on the Turchino state road in Gnocchetto, in the Ovada area, where the restoration work should be completed tomorrow with the opening of an alternate one-way street. Yellow alert in many regions including Piedmont due to rain and the strong risk of avalanches. According to ARPA, the regional environmental protection agency, there will be moderate rainfall spread across the entire region, with more intense peaks in the western foothills until the early hours of tomorrow. The snow level is expected to increase slightly and will reach 1200-1400 meters at the end of the day. Heavy snowfall is expected in the Alpine sectors between the Graian and Maritime Alps.