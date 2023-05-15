Bad weather, weather alert in Emilia Romagna due to rain and landslides

From midnight today and throughout the day tomorrow, Tuesday 16 May, the weather alarm goes off in Emilia-Romagna. In particular, it is a red alert for hydraulic and hydrogeological criticalities on the mountains and hills in central Emilia; Modena plain; plains, hills and mountains of Bologna; plains, hills, mountains and the Romagna coast. Orange alert instead for the mountains and hills of Piacenza and Parma; Reggio plain; plain and coast of Ferrara. According to the technicians, we are facing a situation in which two risks add up: hydraulic and hydrogeological. The first rainfall is therefore expected from midnight, starting from Romagna. They will then extend to the rest of the region tomorrow morning.

READ ALSO: Bad weather Emilia, hundreds of displaced people. From the CDM ok to the state of emergency

“A cumulation of up to 100 mm of rain on the Romagna hills is expected – specifies the regional body – also affected the Apennines in the hilly area in the Bologna, Forlì-Cesenate, Ravenna and Modena areas, with values ​​between 60 and 70 “mm of water in the average area. In addition to the Reggio Emilia one with lower quantities. The rainfall will continue until Wednesday 17. Over the entire 48-hour span, an overall average accumulation of about 150 mm of rain is expected”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

