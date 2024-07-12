The bad weather gives no respite to Northern Italy. Also for tomorrow, Saturday 13 July, the Civil Protection has issued an orange and yellow weather alert in four regions of the country due to the risk of thunderstorms. The cause is an intense disturbance that has already hit the northern regions, causing a new worsening of the weather conditions with scattered showers and thunderstorms that will particularly affect Lombardy and the north-eastern regions in the next few hours.

Orange weather alert for several Italian regions: civil protection urges caution

The effects of the disturbance, which has already created problems on Friday, will not leave the northern part of the peninsula until next week. Based on available forecasts, the Department of Civil Protection has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. The Lombardy it is tinged with orange due to the risk of storms and hydrogeological. Heavy hailstorms affected the city of Milan.

Based on the expected and ongoing phenomena, the competent authorities have assessed a yellow weather alert for tomorrow, Saturday 13 July. Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Autonomous Province of Trento and Veneto.

The forecast for tomorrow indicates widespread bad weather especially in the North-East. Cloudiness will be intense in the Alps and Prealps, with scattered showers and thunderstorms from late morning until evening. Cloudiness residual also on Liguria and Piedmont, where the rains will persist until mid-day before giving way to an improvement. Clear skies over the rest of the North and throughout the Center and South, where temperatures remain high. Hot is the key word for the southern regions on Saturday. Maximum temperatures are expected between 34 degrees in Potenza and 39 in Bari. All due to the subtropical anticyclone that continues to dominate Southern Italy bringing general conditions of good weather, bright sunshine and clear skies. Beware of the very hot climate especially in Puglia, Sicily and the Ionian coast of Lucania.

The Civil Protection invites you to be extremely cautious and to stay up to date on the developments of the weather conditions.