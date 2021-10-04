Genoa – The section of the A26 Genoa Voltri – Gravellona Toce motorway between the connection of the A10 and Ovada, towards Gravellona, ​​remains closed due to a landslide caused by the extraordinary rainfall that affected the area.

The landslide occurred at kilometer 22, near the Broglio tunnel, at Masone.

Traffic police and Autostrade technicians have activated a bypass to allow all vehicles blocked in the north direction by the landslide to turn around and return to the south.

Following the precipitation, the Turchino SS456 was also closed as a precaution. Therefore, for users coming from Livorno and heading to Milan, it is advisable to take the A7 motorway. For users coming from Savona and heading to Milan and Turin, however, it is advisable to take the A6 motorway.

The Traffic Police and the staff of the 1st Section of Genoa Directorate of Autostrade per l’Italia intervened on the site of the event.

Once the waiting vehicles have been released, a detour will be made to restore the direction of travel to the north. In the meantime, Autostrade has activated technicians and geologists to assess the slope’s strength. The Turchino state road was also closed as a precaution in the locality of Gnocchetto. Therefore, Autostrade suggests users coming from Livorno and heading to Milan to take the A7 motorway. And for those coming from Savona and heading to Milan and Turin, instead, take the A6 motorway.

The section of the A6 Turin-Savona between Ceva and the A6 / A10 junction in Savona in the direction of the A10 junction, which had been closed due to adverse weather conditions, was reopened at 2 pm.

Furthermore, still in the A6 there are stagnant water between Altare and the A6 / A10 junction of Savona in the direction of the junction for the A10.