NEW COVID-19 cases have leapt up by almost 25% in just 24 hours in the Valencian Community.

Figures released tonight (January 20) by the regional health ministry have trumped yesterday’s worst-ever day for pandemic infections and hospitalizations.

9,810 new COVID infections within a day have been declared compared to the Tuesday record-breaking figure of 7,995 cases.

The Community has now passed the point of a 1,000 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.

Tonight’s figures show a ratio of 1,075 cases per 1,000, beaten only the Extremadura and Murcia regions.

96 new fatalities were reported today, two lower than yesterday’s pandemic-high total.

Hospitalizations are at a record number of 4,057, compared to 3,989 yesterday.

2,103 (down by 35) patients are in Valencia Province hospitals; 1,600 (up by 75) in Alicante Province; and 354 (up by 28) in Castellon Province facilities.

536 people are receiving intensive care.

71 new outbreaks have been reported, of which 56 are in Valencia Province.

New regional measures come into force tomorrow to stem the increasing tide of infections including the total closure of hospitality businesses and non-essential businesses have to shut down at 6.00 pm.

There will however be no imminent change to the start of the curfew time of 8.00 pm.

Spain’s Health Minister, Salvador Illa, today told regions like Valencia that State of Alarm rules would not be altered to allow extended curfews.