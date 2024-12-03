Luck has not smiled lately on the Catalan ski resort of Baqueira Beret. On the one hand, this Tuesday he reported that he will not be able to start the season due to the long weekend. de la Purísima due to the high temperatures, after already having to postpone its opening scheduled for last weekend. On the other hand, the CUP has reported this Tuesday to the Anti-Fraud Office of Catalonia the ski resort for the installation of 77 snow cannons supposedly without authorization.

As explained by the parliamentarian Dani Cornellà, they believe that the company that manages it has committed an environmental and urban crime because it placed the cannons before requesting the corresponding permit at the Alt Àneu Town Hall. Once requested, the CUP presented allegations, but anti-capitalists criticize that the council has not responded to them. For this reason, they take the case to Anti-Fraud, with photographs that would demonstrate that the cannons were raised before any permit was processed.

(There will be expansion)