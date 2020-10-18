With the end of the autumn vacation, the students in Hamburg will be given stricter coronavirus rules. Mask requirement is expanded, airing is compulsory.

Hamburg – From Monday, October 19, 2020, for students in Hamburg* stricter coronavirus rules. With the end of the autumn vacation in northern Germany, the mask requirement will be expanded, reports 24hamburg.de. To do this, students have to ventilate for five minutes every twenty minutes. Regardless of the outside temperature. But even tougher measures threaten*.

Even parents in Hamburg are calling for stricter measures. The background is that the number of new infections in Hamburg is getting out of control*. On Monday, October 19, 2020, the incidence value in the Hanseatic city of Hamburg will most likely exceed the critical value of fifty new infections within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants.