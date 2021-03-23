Easter in lockdown. The request to hold services only virtually “surprised” the churches. The opposition also found clear words on the day after the Corona summit.

Between April 1st and 5th, Germany is to be largely shut down due to the many corona infections. Here you can read an overview of the resolutions of the Corona summit.

Church services are not prohibited, but governments are calling for virtual events to be held – to the amazement of the churches (see first report).

The FDP * demands from Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) * a declaration of the corona policy in parliament.

Update from March 23, 2:25 p.m .: The fact that special routes are announced the day after the Corona summit is not entirely new. This time Berlin is leading the way: the lockdown there is expected to be extended to April 24th, which is almost a week more than agreed by the federal and state governments. According to information from the German Press Agency, the Senate agreed on this.

And in Bavaria, too, Markus Söder (CSU) announced its own rules for retailers: From April 12th, all shops up to an incidence of 100 may be open, only after that “Click & Meet” will take effect. Before this limit was 50.

First report from March 23rd: Berlin – Brief review: From November 2020, the “lockdown light” prevailed in Germany so that at Christmas people can enjoy the festival with their families and the corona numbers can be controlled. It turned out differently – for many it was Christmas without relatives. Before the Corona summit on Monday, there was hope that the contact restrictions could be relaxed by Easter 2021. Things turned out differently again – Germany is going into Easter lockdown from April 1st to 5th, a “resting phase” in which economic and public life is to be largely paralyzed.

The measures adopted specifically state: Closures of almost all shops *, including on Maundy Thursday and Easter Saturday, extensive contact restrictions, ban on assemblies, open outdoor restaurants must close.

Easter 2021: Churches surprised by the announcement of church services – “no accessories”

In addition, there is an appeal from those in power to only attend church services virtually at Easter. For the Catholic Church, this announcement was apparently unexpected. Bishop Georg Bätzing from the German Bishops’ Conference wrote on Twitter: “We were surprised. Easter is the most important festival for us, church services are not an accessory. At Christmas we showed how we can celebrate Mass with caution. We don’t want to do without that at Easter. We will bring it into the discussions. “

At first glance, that doesn’t sound as if the Catholic Church wants to comply with the request of the federal and state governments. The mood is similar at the Evangelical Church in Germany: “The decision of the Corona summit * surprised us, especially since it would affect the most important festival for Christians,” said its council chairman, Regional Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, the newspapers of Funke media group. The church now wants to seek a discussion with politicians, for example why “the tried and tested hygiene protection measures” should not suffice. “We will then discuss in our committees how to deal with the request.”

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder said in a press conference on Tuesday that he did not want to put any pressure on the churches with regard to the services. But the appeal remains to rely more on virtual offers. He has already spoken to the Protestant regional bishop Bedford-Strohm, and this is still to take place with the Catholic Church.

Easter 2021: Church services should be held virtually – churches “surprised” © Philipp Schulze / dpa

Corona in Germany: FDP criticizes “lack of concept” – government statement required

In addition to the church, the FDP is also dissatisfied with the results on Monday. Party leader Christian Lindner criticized the resolutions as “too sharp” and “too little innovative”: “It is a shocking lack of concept that the principle of ‘We stay at home’ is still the central answer to the pandemic even after more than a year.” he told the radio station WDR 5.

“It is a dangerous situation and also a dangerous illness – there can be no doubt about that,” emphasized Lindner. However, he missed the fact that politics balanced health and economic risks. Lindner named the city of Tübingen as an example * of “very creative concepts”. As part of a model project, free corona tests can be carried out there at several locations, with people with negative results and certification then being able to go shopping in stores, for example.

In addition, from the perspective of the party, Chancellor Angela Merkel is far from off the hook: in the eyes of the FDP, she should also speak about the corona policy in her government statement for the EU summit on Thursday.

Corona lockdown over Easter: rules extended until April 18

The parliamentary group leader of the Left *, Dietmar Bartsch, also finds clear words: The continuation of the measures until April 18 is essentially a “Because-it-the-government-messed-up lockdown,” he wrote on Twitter. (cibo / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

