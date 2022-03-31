Great motorcycle stories, who doesn’t have them. And above all, who doesn’t like to hear them told. That is why MotoKicX serves a strong story every Thursday, a matter of starting the day well. This week: Porsche lends out a few cars, and should not have done so…

In 1989 Porsche is good enough to loan GP500 gentlemen Kevin Schwantz, Eddie Lawson and Randy Mamola three 944 Turbos to drive from the Austrian GP to Germany.

On the eve of the Austrian GP, ​​Schwantz and Lawson decide to take a few laps on the Salzburgring. However, that is not to the liking of a security officer, who first tries to drag Schwantz out of the car by his seat belt, only to slam the door shut so hard that the window breaks. Both gentlemen started chasing the officer on foot, with Lawson rushing to kick the security officer in the crotch from behind.

After the GP of Austria, the three drive in convoy to Germany. Suddenly, Schwantz has to brake hard for an obstacle in the road. Lawson can just stop, but Mamola hits full in the back and pushes Lawson’s Porsche into Schwantz’s. Lawson continues the ride as a passenger with Schwantz, applies the handbrake in a bend and – as icing on the cake – parks their 944 in the canal.

Porsche has never lent cars to GP500 drivers since then…

Text Pieter Ryckaert • Illustration Bruno Vackier