Great motorcycle stories, who doesn’t have them. And above all, who doesn’t like to hear them told. That is why MotoKicX serves a strong story every Thursday, a matter of starting the day well. This week: Boontje comes for his wages.

Former GP racer Steve Parrish is and remains a favorite in this section, the man only lives when he can pull practical jokes. Like the time he came back from the last GP in Valencia in 2009 to find a deer head with sunglasses in his bed, placed there by his neighbor who took revenge for numerous pranks.

Later that night, Parrish placed the same deer’s head on the fence of a friend, who happened to be arguing with gypsies camping nearby at the time. Convinced it was a gypsy curse, both his wife and a couple of workers who happened to be renovating his house refused to enter the property, costing Parrish’s hapless friend two weeks’ hotel for wife and workers.

When the man found out that it was an expensive joke on Parrish’s, he asked him for coffee and mounted a gas cylinder with CO2 under the table … which blew Parrish with chair and all six feet back against a wall and knocked him out. Boontje comes for his wages.

Text Pieter Ryckaert • Illustration Bruno Vackier