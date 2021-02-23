Rayo has a hard time getting into the games, to the point of being one of the teams that best fits in the initial quarter hour. There the franjirrojos have received six goals – one against Lugo, Leganés, Espanyol and Málaga and two against Mallorca – a figure that only surpasses Castellón with seven. This is a drag that the Vallecanos do not always manage to turn around.

This problem has been exacerbated in four of the last five clashes. During the first 25 minutes, Rayo already lost by two to Malaga, Cartagena had tied them, Espanyol went ahead and Mallorca endorsed them three. In those crashes he managed to scratch four points, mainly thanks to the epic comeback in Cornellà (2-3).

Iraola ruled on this issue after the 2-0 defeat at La Rosaleda, with goals from Joaquín and Luis Muñoz in the 3 ‘and 25’: “We got off to a bad start. Fitting in so soon conditions you. They are concentration errors. In a throw-in they take advantage of the rejection and mark us. The 2-0 was good for him and we have to attack a defense together“.

This aspect worries. In addition, it is related to others such as greater defensive fragility of the Madrilenians in these last five days, in which they have conceded ten goals. Your promotion options go through improving. “Those beginnings take away our potential and possibilities. We have come back games, but the normal thing in this category is that it does not happen. “This course Rayo has achieved it against Sabadell, Zaragoza, Logroñés and Espanyol.