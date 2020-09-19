Today September 18 The CrossFit Games 2020 have started. In this edition adapted to the current circumstances of the pandemic, athletes compete from their gyms.
The wods were announced within hours of the competition started. The director of the CrossFit Games anticipated that they would be famous workouts (in fact they have their own name) with alterations at the height of the competition.
The first to be tested were the Australians, but we have not known the results of any athlete until they have all completed it in their respective time slots
First event: Friendly FRAN
3 Rounds:
21 Thrusters (52/38 kg)
21 Chest-to-bar Pull-ups
The best brands have been:
Boys:
Mathew Fraser 3:08
Noah Ohlsen 3:55
Scott Tetlow 3:58
Bayden Brown 3:58
Jacob Heppner 3:59
Girls:
Aunt Clair Toomey 3:40
Kara Saunders 3:49
Brooke Wells 4:28
Kristine Best 4:33
Haley Adams 4:36
Second event: 1 REP MAX Front Squat
Finding the maximum front squat lift weight
Time cap: 20 Min
The best brands have been:
Boys:
Griffin Roelle 222 kg
Tyler Christophel 207 kg
Justin Medeiros 198 kg
Mathew Fraser 192 kg
Chandler Smith 192 kg
Girls:
Aunt Clair Toomey 145 kg
Laura Clifton 137 kg
Kara Saunders 133 kg
Dani Speegle 133 kg
Amanda Barnhart 132 kg
Bad start of the greats
The bad start of some of the best known names in the sport has surprised.
Sara sigmundsdottir in position number 26, Samantha briggs in the 25th, Brent fikowski in 27th o Patrick Vellner in 21st.
Although there is still a little more than half the competition, these results force them to make an extraordinary change if they want to obtain one of the 5 places for the face-to-face final.
Toomey and Mat do not fail
For their part, Tia Clair Toomey and Mat Fraser remain intractable and have placed in first position respectively. Both are serious candidates to revalidate their Fittest on Earth 2020 titles.
The general classification after two events is as follows:
Boys:
Mathew fraser
Bayden brown
Griffin roelle
Justin medeiros
Jeffrey adler
Girls:
Aunt-Clair Toomey
Kara saunders
Kristine Best
Kristi eramo
Brooke wells
