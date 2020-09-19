Today September 18 The CrossFit Games 2020 have started. In this edition adapted to the current circumstances of the pandemic, athletes compete from their gyms.

The wods were announced within hours of the competition started. The director of the CrossFit Games anticipated that they would be famous workouts (in fact they have their own name) with alterations at the height of the competition.

The first to be tested were the Australians, but we have not known the results of any athlete until they have all completed it in their respective time slots

First event: Friendly FRAN

3 Rounds:

21 Thrusters (52/38 kg)

21 Chest-to-bar Pull-ups

The best brands have been:

Boys:

Mathew Fraser 3:08

Noah Ohlsen 3:55

Scott Tetlow 3:58

Bayden Brown 3:58

Jacob Heppner 3:59

Girls:

Aunt Clair Toomey 3:40

Kara Saunders 3:49

Brooke Wells 4:28

Kristine Best 4:33

Haley Adams 4:36

Second event: 1 REP MAX Front Squat

Finding the maximum front squat lift weight

Time cap: 20 Min

The best brands have been:

Boys:

Griffin Roelle 222 kg

Tyler Christophel 207 kg

Justin Medeiros 198 kg

Mathew Fraser 192 kg

Chandler Smith 192 kg

Girls:

Aunt Clair Toomey 145 kg

Laura Clifton 137 kg

Kara Saunders 133 kg

Dani Speegle 133 kg

Amanda Barnhart 132 kg

Bad start of the greats

The bad start of some of the best known names in the sport has surprised.

Sara sigmundsdottir in position number 26, Samantha briggs in the 25th, Brent fikowski in 27th o Patrick Vellner in 21st.

Although there is still a little more than half the competition, these results force them to make an extraordinary change if they want to obtain one of the 5 places for the face-to-face final.

Toomey and Mat do not fail

For their part, Tia Clair Toomey and Mat Fraser remain intractable and have placed in first position respectively. Both are serious candidates to revalidate their Fittest on Earth 2020 titles.

The general classification after two events is as follows:

Boys:

Mathew fraser

Bayden brown

Griffin roelle

Justin medeiros

Jeffrey adler

Girls:

Aunt-Clair Toomey

Kara saunders

Kristine Best

Kristi eramo

Brooke wells

