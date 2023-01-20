Bad smells in the couple? They are 30% of the causes of separation, word of the marriage lawyer Annamaria Bernardini de Pace

The 30% of the separations is caused by bad smell or from lack Of hygiene of the partner. To talk about the subject is the marriage lawyer Annamaria Bernardini de Pace who in an interview in the field of couple relationships talks about the impact of private hygiene on the reasons behind legal separations.

Dynamics absolutely transversal to all classes social, poor hygiene And lack of attention to care personal become decisive levers for initiatives of separation, above all by women. But it is an aspect not without screens: “Often I noticed it directly. I suggested it because I myself smelled unpleasant smells or saw unkempt hair and beards. Consequently, examining the cases, I understood that this too was decisive”.

Frequently, however, this aspect is focused on by the professional rather than indicated by the clients, the marriage lawyer Annamaria Bernardini de Pace explains: “It is not made explicit because it is something that generates more shame than telling of a betrayal. Saying that a husband doesn’t wash or that his wife smells bad is more embarrassing than talking about persecution or even violence and harassment”. Of course, excesses can have their role, the consumption of drugs and alcohol have consequences: of cocaine leads to violence and induces a lack of attention to personal care”, concludes the lawyer.

In short, in the couple consequences of a fragrance exceed expectations, he continues Anna Maria Bernardini de Pace: “If the natural scent of a person’s skin is decisive, it can be just as decisive to combine it with a fragrance for the continuation of the relationship. For example, I myself have met men with aftershave that I did not like and consequently I did not continue in depth of the person”.

Not an easy choice therefore that of fragrances and fragrances. Mattia Alessio, creator of the La Casa di Mattia channel which boasts a following of almost a million followers and who has developed a fragrance for fabrics and laundry with Etereal, a brand of excellence in the home fragrance sector, has very clear ideas: in relationships responsibility is mutual and it is good not to bury one’s personality. “In the bonds of a couple – he explains – you always have to amaze, add something new: my advice is to bring your favorite fragrance and then look for an agreement, while always maintaining your own fragrance”. And if the female coté tried to impose itself? “As a representative of the male sex I can say that we too have our nose, the choice of fragrances has also become part of our world and we do not need help in choosing.“

However, the choice should not fall only on the aroma, he explains Mattia Alessio: “In room fragrances – the creator explains – solutions with high concentrations of essential oils are preferable which, in addition to being of vegetable origin and highly natural, have a different persistence capacity than products with less qualitative characteristics. If I had to choose a fragrance for him I would imagine a fresh scent with a woody note like a sea breeze and for her I would think more of spring flowers”, concludes Mattia Alessio.

