From: Richard Strobl

The Wilder Kaiser in Austria is a popular destination for ski tourists (symbol picture) © Felix Hörhager / dpa

A German tourist had a fatal accident in a bad skiing accident in Austria.

Ellmau – After a serious skiing accident in Austria, a German tourist had a fatal accident. The Tyrol police announced on Monday.

The woman is therefore a 45-year-old from Cologne. On Monday morning she was out and about in the Wilder Kaiser ski area in the municipality of Hopfgarten with a group of five and drove on a slightly undulated, red-marked slope that was about 25 to 35 degrees steep. The woman drove in slow, short turns on the left edge of the slope towards the valley when she fell through her own fault.

Ski accident on the Wilder Kaiser: German dies after falling

On the hard and slightly icy slope, the 45-year-old then slid down about 200 meters and then hit head first against a slope protection. Despite wearing a helmet, she sustained fatal injuries.

The skier was rescued by a police helicopter and brought down to the valley. The Innsbruck public prosecutor ordered an autopsy and an examination of the damaged ski helmet. (rjs with dpa)