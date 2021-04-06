Of the eleven that Jürgen Klopp put in the Kiev end three years ago, the last beacon of the Madrid-Liverpool, nine continue in the ‘red’ template. Of the eleven that Zidane lined up that night, nine are also still in Madrid. And if both technicians had everyone healthy, 15 of 22 (eight in Liverpool and seven in Madrid) would be starters tonight (Follow the game live on AS.com). So since that game, a lot has happened and little has changed. There began a slow decline of the best white team in sixty years and a takeoff of the best Liverpool in forty. Now they both seem worse that then, because Cristiano’s fifty goals missed Madrid and Liverpool’s defense has evaporated this season. With everything, 19 European cups are exhibited today in Valdebebas in a pre-classic classic.

A year ago Madrid would have been terrified by the match. Now he welcomes it with relief. Van Dijk, the central ‘network’ of reference, broke the crusader in October; Joe Gomez, the patellar tendon in November; and Matip, the third man, the ankle ligaments in January. So in Valdebebas Liverpool will protect itself with Nathaniel Phillips, a youth squad who was on loan to Stuttgart last year and who was a zero left in September, and with Kabak, a 21-year-old Turk on loan from Schalke.

That accumulation of misfortunes in defense it ended up spreading to the rest of a very beaten team, such as Madrid, due to injuries. Last year, at this point, was leader of the Premier with 20 points of advantage over City. Now it’s sixth 22 points from team of Guardiola and 34 of those he had in the last league.

Salah does not lift his foot



Salah It is one of the few pieces that have through the crisis. He adds 26 goals, three more than in all of last year, but Mané and Firmino they are far from themselves. The Brazilian returned to Arsenal after missing three games and is increasingly threatened by exatlético Diogo Jota. The Portuguese, who cost 44 million, has 12 goals in 22 games. You cannot speak so well of the other great reinforcement, Thiago, who between injuries and COVID has only played 22 games without goals or assists. He aims to start the Portuguese, sharper than Firmino, and the ex-Azulgrana substitute. With Henderson KO, Keita has taken advantage of him.

Diogo Jota scores Liverpool’s third goal against Arsenal last Saturday.

REUTERS



The Liverpool He has six defeats in the last eleven games and has been out of the Champions zone for seven games. Lost the Community Shield to Arsenal, which also kicked him out of the League Cup. In the FA Cup he was liquidated by United. And in the League he has not been able to beat City. The Champions League is your emergency exit. And Klopp, your guarantee. “My great virtue is that I remain calm where 90% of the rest lose it,” he often says. It is time to test it.

General Benzema

Madrid gets the duel in best moment. Eleven games without losing and only six conceded goals contemplate him. Is your best streak and also that of Benzema. One thing and the other are linked. The Frenchman has scored seven games in a row (nine goals) and has not gone more than three without doing so. Now he regularly conjures up genius. So Madrid has remained in it and ten more, probably grouped in Zidane’s classic 4-3-3. Four times he has started with three centrals, but without Bouquets he will hardly resort to it. The loss of the captain is serious in Europe. The Madrid they have lost 70% of their European games without him since that final in Kiev. In domestic competitions, the percentage drops to 22%.

Hazard, Benzema and Varane, during training this Monday in Valdebebas.

Realmadrid.com



Everything points, then, to a classic Madrid, with his three tenors in the center of the field (Modric has a beating of 46 games) and, perhaps, with Asensio (three goals in the last three games) and Vinicius up next to Benzema. The couple lives their best moment and Valverde, who could take their place, comes out of an injury although he entered the list (not Hazard).

All the previous records in the competition are favorable to whites: more goals, more shots, more possession, fewer shots received and a better short game. And there is the conviction that if Madrid lowers the pulse of the tie, they will have the job half done. But if he sticks to the Liverpool rock beat he’ll dance into the abyss.