Before Bad Religion became one of those legendary punk rock bands, Greg Graffin was already there. He created the group with Jay Bentley, Jay Ziskrout and Brett Gurewitz when he was just a teenager, along with his high school friends. Since the group was born, a good handful of artists have passed through the group’s four decades, but only Graffin, as vocalist, and Brett Gurewitz, as guitarist, have continued since the band emerged in 1980, with that Californian punk touch and his lyrics protest.

How have you achieved the longevity of the group? “We all have another life beyond music,” this biologist and university professor says flatly, an hour before his performance on Friday the 16th at Primavera Sound in Madrid. The video interview, which was conducted in conjunction with ICON and the rock delux magazine, addresses the legacy of the band to rock and punk and how little those “eternal” problems of society that their songs reflect have changed. That is why the lyrics of Bad Religion continue to sound timeless, from generation to generation. But what is it that worries you the most? “The biggest problem in the world is ignorance,” says Graffin. And it hasn’t changed in hundreds of years, he says. Meanwhile, he continues to tour and compose music.

