Independiente Santa Fe lived a night of terror, this Saturday, at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium; The 0-5 win against Águilas Doradas was ‘the last straw’ that broke the patience of the fans and the board with coach Hubert Bodhert, who was dismissed by the club this Sunday.

In context: Official! Santa Fe makes drastic decision: Hubert Bodhert steps aside

Just thank the fans who received me well

The 51-year-old strategist was very touched After the hard fall at home on matchday 16 of the Colombian League, it was the worst defeat since he took over as coach, and not only because of the win, but because of the image that the team left on the field.

After the referee’s final whistle, Bodhert was asked at a press conference about his continuity on the ‘Cardinal’ bench and his response already left a possible farewell in the air. “Just thank the fans who received me well. I focus on my responsibility, I accept what happened. When you don’t win there is a signal and that is what happens,” explained the coach.

Photo: Screenshot

Details of Bodhert’s departure

On this Saturday night, after the 5-0 win against Águilas Doradas, the attack by the fans, the players, the coach Hubert Bodhert and the president Eduardo Méndez, while he was in one of the boxes in El Campín, The board made the decision not to continue the project of the Cartagena strategist.

Also: Davinson Sánchez, motivated for the National Team: see his first goal with Galatasaray

The defeat was the fuse that unleashed the problems in the internal crisis that the club had.

Although the decision not to continue with Hubert Bodhert was made on Saturday, president Eduardo Méndez organized a meeting this Sunday with Víctor Cuervo, Manuel Vargas, among other directors, to define the terms of the coach’s departure: the options that were handled were a resignation by Bodhert from the position, or a negotiation to end the contractual relationship.

Hubert Bodhert, coach of Santa Fe.

A high source from Independiente Santa Fe, consulted by EL TIEMPO, He confirmed that Bodhert’s main problem was the bad relationship he had with the group of players: “The relationship between players and coach had been broken for a long time.”

The source told details of the damaged relationship between the coach and the players, since Bodhert came to send Santa Fe brave and the footballers finished him off. Furthermore, the statements made a few weeks ago at a press conference did not go down well, in which he said that the players were the ones who had delivered the game, which ended up damaging the relationship.

“From the beginning, My perception is that he made a mistake in dealing with the players, that way works in a small team, but not in a large team with ‘generals with epaulets’. Offending is not the way, braving them is not the way, how are you going to tell them that with less you had done more,” indicated the source.

And the relationship ended up breaking after the 3-0 loss against Atlético Nacional on matchday 13 of the Colombian League on September 20. In the middle of a press conference he attacked his own players and killed them: “I’m not talking about children.”

Santa Fe vs Aguilas Doradas Rionegro. Photo: MAURICIO MORENO THE TIME

“With teams with a lower payroll I have competed much better, But today is frustrating and I see that Nacional is a fair winner because they had better ability on an individual level. Each of their players shows quality. We made mistakes and horrors. I summarize that there has been a lack of capacity at the individual level and that deteriorates group work. I hope they have more peace of mind and more security and to the extent that there is more of this, we will be able to give a better presentation,” were the coach’s explosive statements.

Furthermore, Bodhert lost the trust of his players after stating: “There is a very clear issue here and I summarize it in individual capacity, We hope that every player can interpret the game, But when you start to see that controlling a ball is complicated, there is frustration for us as a coaching staff.”

Read here: Santa Fe vs. Millionaires now has a date and time: programming for date 18

Although it has not been confirmed if Hubert Bodhert decided to step aside or if the leadership will have to financially compensate the strategist, Independiente Santa Fe could announce its new coach in the next few hours.

According to information managed by EL TIEMPO, The Uruguayan Pablo Pereirano is the main candidate being considered to reach the ‘Cardenal’ club bench. The strategist already knows what it is like to work for the Bogotá team after his time as technical assistant in the era of his compatriot Gerardo Peluso.

Pablo Peirano (left) as part of Gerardo Pelusso’s coaching staff in Santa Fe. Photo: Mauricio León. EL TIEMPO Archive

Santa Fe wants to move quickly to find Bodhert’s replacement, since the classic against Millonarios is coming up next Saturday. In addition, classification to the group of eight is at stake, Santa Fe is sixth in the Colombian League with 23 points.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO