Rescue workers arrived for relief work
The state has suffered a lot due to the rains in the past. The coastal Udupi district has the most horrifying scenes, where houses and crops are submerged in water. After this, the State Government has sent the personnel of Disaster Front Force for rescue work.
Heavy rain alert issued
Officials of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC) have forecast a few more days of severe rain. He told that in Malnad, coastal region and some interior and northern districts, there will be vigorous water for the next few days. An alert for heavy rains has been issued in these areas.
Alam of destruction in entire state
Officials of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center said that the situation in Udupi is grim due to rain. Where many villages have been submerged in water, causing many houses to collapse. Most of the roads in the district have been washed away and the crops grown in the fields have been completely ruined.
Home, village, crops all destroyed
