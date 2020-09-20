Rescue workers arrived for relief work The state has suffered a lot due to the rains in the past. The coastal Udupi district has the most horrifying scenes, where houses and crops are submerged in water. After this, the State Government has sent the personnel of Disaster Front Force for rescue work.

Heavy rain alert issued Officials of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC) have forecast a few more days of severe rain. He told that in Malnad, coastal region and some interior and northern districts, there will be vigorous water for the next few days. An alert for heavy rains has been issued in these areas.

In some parts of Karnataka, there has been a lot of destruction due to heavy rains for the last few days. The coastal Udupi district is particularly affected by the rains. Where houses and crops have been submerged in water, according to meteorologists, the second wave of southwest monsoon has hit the state in Karnataka. While the states have not yet recovered properly from the floods in northern Karnataka amid the Kovid-19 epidemic. In such a situation, heavy rains have once again put people in trouble.