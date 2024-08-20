Home World

Flowers, candles and handwritten expressions of condolence are on a tree in the Bad Oeynhausen spa gardens. Now the charges have been brought. © Str/dpa

A high school graduation party in East Westphalia ended in June with fatal kicks. A 20-year-old later died in hospital. The public prosecutor’s office accused the main perpetrator of manslaughter.

Bielefeld – Around eight weeks after a fatal attack on a 20-year-old in the spa gardens of Bad Oeynhausen, the Bielefeld public prosecutor’s office has brought charges against three men. Investigators accuse the 18-year-old Syrian main perpetrator of manslaughter, bodily harm and theft to the detriment of a helpless person. His two German companions, both 19 years old, are accused of dangerous bodily harm and receiving stolen goods. The Bielefeld regional court must decide whether the charges should be admitted.

According to public prosecutor Christoph Mackel, the attack on the night of June 23 was preceded by an exchange of words. The victim was sitting on a bench after a high school graduation party when the group around the main suspect approached the men they did not know. A scuffle ensued and the 20-year-old was kicked to death as he lay on the ground. He later died in hospital with severe brain damage. One of the 19-year-olds is charged with receiving stolen goods because he is said to have accepted money from the victim’s breast pocket.

The “Westfalen-Blatt” newspaper had previously reported on the charges. dpa