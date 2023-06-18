He America club He has lived a few weeks full of uncertainty. After being eliminated by Chivas in the semifinals of the Opening 2023Fernando Ortiz left his position as technical director and created a great void in the institution.
After several days of rumors, the cream-blue institution finally introduced andre jardine as the new coach of the Eagles for the Apertura 2023.
diego cervanteswho was appointed as the team’s interim coach, began working with the players for the preseason and friendly commitments in the United States.
As part of Eagle TourAmerica will face Toluca in salt lake city now Monterey in McAllen, Texas. For these commitments, the Eagles will not be able to count on their selected players and they will have to use various elements from the quarry.
The midfielder is one of the figures who will not make this tour of the United States with the Eagles. Fidalgo confirmed through social networks that his absence from this trip is not due to a mental issue, but rather because he has not been able to recover from an injury.
The 22-year-old midfielder will have to report to the Eagles once his contract with Poland’s Miedz Legnica comes to an end on June 30, 2023. It is almost a given that Naveda will not continue in Europe, but it is not yet known if he will receive an opportunity in Coapa or he will have to find another place to play.
